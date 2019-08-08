UDP nod to Roy’s son to contest Shella

SHILLONG: The Shella unit of UDP has decided that the eldest son of Late Donkupar Roy, Balajied Kupar Synrem, will contest the vacant Shella seat.

UDP senior working president Bindo Lanong told reporters on Wednesday that the consensus decision of the Shella unit of UDP during the meeting held on Tuesday at Shella was that Balajied should contest the seat.

To a question on PDF’s plan to contest the by-election, the UDP leader said, “It will be good if the PDF stays away from contesting the by-poll as a token of respect to the former Speaker”.

According to the UDP leader, the parties in the coalition MDA government can support the UDP candidate as a mark of respect to the departed leader.

Lanong said the matter will be discussed in the meeting of the party state executive committee to be held on Friday.

The Congress has already decided to contest the Shella seat.

Lanong against acting president

Lanong said that there is no need for the party to appoint any acting president as the responsibility of leading the party should be passed on to the next leader without any wrangling.

To a question on whether he is willing to lead the party, Lanong reiterated that if not total unanimity, at least a near unanimity will give a fillip for him to take over the leadership of the party.

Replying to another query, Lanong targeted the critics who consider him as slow in taking decisions and being inactive.

“I can challenge anyone to prove who is faster than me. I can complete any work entrusted to me quickly than anybody else and I also challenge the person who thinks that I am not punctual”, he said.