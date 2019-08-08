Two killed in bike mishap

SHILLONG: A bike rider and a pillion rider killed on the spot while another pillion received injuries after the bike had dashed against the right side of the bridge guards wall guard at Mawlai by-pass on Thursday at 5 am.

Police identified the deceased rider as Badondor Shabong (21 years) and the pillion rider as Darihun L. Nongpiur (26 years) while the second pillion rider, Lebarius Dkhar (19 years) was shifted to Civil Hospital Shillong by 108 EMRI for and got admitted for further medical treatment.

The accident took place at Mawlai by pass in which the bike bearing number ML05J 8110 was proceeding from Mawiong towards Mawlai Mawtawar via Mawlai by-pass and on reaching Mawlai by-pass bridge dashed against the right side of the bridge guard wall.