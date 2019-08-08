Tura police foil school head’s kidnap bid

TURA: Three persons allegedly belonging to an organisation floated by former GNLA chairman Champion Sangma have been arrested after Tura police foiled their attempt to kidnap a school principal from the plains belt on Wednesday.

Principal of Garodubi Higher Secondary School in Rajabala, Islam Haque Choudhury, was visiting the District School Education Office at Tura when he was reportedly bundled into his own vehicle in broad daylight by three men said to belong to the A’chik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) headed by the former militant leader.

Although the abduction occurred around 3 pm, police were tipped off almost a full six hours later.

“We were informed about the kidnapping only around 9 pm and we immediately swung into action setting up road blocks and naka checkings. Within half an hour one of our search teams intercepted the vehicle with the abducted principal and three other persons at Rongram and detained them,” revealed West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police MGR Kumar while speaking to The Shillong Times.

The kidnapped principal was being taken out of Tura towards the Paikan highway when police intercepted their movement.

A case of abduction has been registered against the three men based on the FIR filed by Choudhury.

However, the three arrested men claim that the principal was being taken by them for questioning following a rape allegation levelled against him by a woman.

A woman claiming the same arrived at the Tura police station close to midnight to substantiate their claim and register a complaint against the principal.

In her complaint to police, she accused the principal of committing rape on her in the month of June at Hotel Rikman in Tura. She also added that the accused had warned her against revealing the incident to police.

The principal, who is currently in Tura civil hospital following the abduction attempt, has also been arrested and transferred to the under-trial prisoner cell of the hospital.