Repeal of Article 370 disturbing, says Mukul

SHILLONG: The Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma, has termed the repeal of Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir as a “disturbing trend”, while the NPP is treading cautiously on the issue.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, Sangma said that there is a need to understand the history and legacy about how “all of us came together to be part of the great nation like India and this is reflected in the constitution which states that it is a union of states.”

He also said that there is a need to understand the immediate and long term ramifications of the move for North East.

“We need to understand how we are going to be remembered, whether we are going to be remembered for taking a decision which is good for strengthening unity and integrity of the country or which creates division,” the Leader of Opposition said.

He also said that there is a need now to encourage people and create an environment where they will have a complete sense of belonging to the nation.

NPP cautious

The NPP, meanwhile, is treading cautiously on the issue of abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu& Kashmir and its possible ramification for the North East even as the Congress has condemned the Centre’s move.

NPP state president WR Kharlukhi on Wednesday said that the Home Minister, Amit Shah, has made it very clear that repealing Article 370 has nothing to do with the Northeastern states.

He also said that the BJP had made its stand on the Article very clear since beginning and it was also reflected in the party’s manifesto.

When asked if the NPP welcomes the move to repeal Article 370, he said that the party was yet to discuss the matter.

He also brushed aside a question on whether the NPP would oppose implementation of any similar ideas in the North East by the Centre saying it was mere speculation.

Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP national president Conrad Sangma, who is always quick to comment on national issues, has so far remained silent on the developments surrounding Jammu and Kashmir.