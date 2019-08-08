Pot Pourri

Chinese rapper cuts finger in live-stream video to dispel rumours of sex scandals

Beijing: A Chinese rapper cut his finger off during an online live-stream video to prove his innocence in alleged sex scandals, official media reported on Wednesday. The short live-streaming video on Monday showed Li Jingze, 24, saying that he would cut a part of his little finger to “prove a clear conscience” in response to rumours about alleged sex scandals accusing him of being involved in sexual relations with female fans, state-run Global Times reported. Li, also known as Beibei, is a member of the hip-hop group Honghuahui or GDLF MUSIC based in Xi’an, China’s northwest Shaanxi Province. In the video, Li insisted he was wronged and subjected to unbearable cyber bullying. He did not show the moment he cut off his finger but displayed his injured part on screen, the report said. (PTI)



Egypt begins restoration of Tutankhamun’s gilded coffin

CAIRO: Egypt started the first-ever restoration work on a gold-covered sarcophagus of the famed boy pharaoh Tutankhamun, ahead of the country’s new museum opening next year, the antiquities minister said on Sunday. Khaled el-Anany told reporters that work on the outermost coffin, which is made of wood and gilded with gold, is expected to take at least eight months. He said that’s because “the state of conservation is very fragile, as it was never restored” since 1922, when British archaeologist Howard Carter discovered the intact 3,000-year-old tomb and the treasures it held. The coffin remained in the tomb until July, when it was moved to the new Grand Egyptian Museum, being built near the famed pyramids of Giza outside Cairo. Tutankhamun ascended the throne at age nine, ruling until his death at age 18 or 19. (AP)



Tokyo 24-hour store closes after rat raid video goes viral on social media

Tokyo: A night-time raid by a gang of rats on a 24-hour store thought to be in Tokyo’s popular Shibuya neighbourhood has forced the property to close indefinitely after a video of rodents running amuck in the shop went viral. In the 15-second video circulated on social media, around six rats are seen scouting the shelves of the convenience store, a franchise of the FamilyMart chain, which has been closed since August 5. The chain apologized for the “disgust” and “unease” caused by the images posted by Twitter user @Ginkai19990324, and is currently evaluating when to reopen the establishment, the company’s spokesperson told Efe news. The company said it would disinfect the store, the exact location of which has not been revealed, as well as remove and dispose of any tainted products, the BBC reported. “We will proceed with measures such as disinfection… and will consider the possibility of resuming operations (after considering the)… environment of the store,” it added. FamilyMart is a popular convenience store chain in Japan and also has outlets across Asia. (IANS)