Past financial burden haunts MDA govt

NONGSTOIN/ SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has said the MDA government is overburdened by the past government’s actions but for the past one year, the government has tried to structure things.

Addressing a felicitation function organised by various coal bodies in Nongstoin on Wednesday to thank the government for its role in lifting ban on coal mining, Conrad said that taxes and revenue grew by 20% in the past one year which is a stark improvement compared to the previous government and “we are working hard that our revenue growth reaches 25% in this financial year”.

“There are many economic activities that the government is undertaking. I can assure you that there is no financial crunch. We are managing the government and the finance in the best possible manner. Compared to most states, Meghalaya is one of the best financially managed in the country,” he said.

He also rejected the claims of the Opposition Congress that many of their programmes have been discontinued by the MDA government.

“Contrary to claims of the Opposition, we are not just implementing schemes and projects that have been initiated by the previous government. I can cite numerous examples of projects that have been initiated by the previous government but never completed due to lack of financial resources,” Conrad said.