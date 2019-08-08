NFR realises Rs 39 cr from ticketless travellers during Jan-July 2019

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has detected 563228 cases of travelling without ticket/irregular ticket and un-booked luggage cases during the period from January to July, 2019.

During the check, 544218 cases of without ticket/irregular ticket travellers were detected and an amount of Rs. 38.50 crore were realised from them. An amount of Rs. 0.23 crore was also realised from 19010 passengers detected to be travelling with excess or un-booked luggage.

This is about 13.17% more in terms of numbers of penalty cases detected and 16.55% higher in terms of earnings for the corresponding period of last year. During this period, 14 magisterial checks were also conducted and 136 persons were apprehended and fine amounting to Rs. 89,410.00 was also realised.

It may be mentioned here that, during this period NFR also surpassed the proportionate target of passenger earnings. The earnings during this period is Rs. 626.21 crs. This is 2.52% more than the given target of Rs. 610.79 crs and 4.87% more than the corresponding period of last year. Number of passenger also increased to 381.87 lakhs during this period, which is 3.21% more than the target of 370.00 lakhs.

It is evident that, emphasis given towards vigorous ticket checking not only led to increase in ticket selling but also increased penalty earnings.

For curbing the menace of ticket less travel surprise checks are undertaken regularly. N.F. Railway officials have been conducting regular surprise ticket checking drive in Mail, Express and passenger Trains. As per section 137, of the Indian Railway Act of 1989, travelling without ticket, improper ticket or un-booked luggage in an offence punishable by imprisonment or fine or both.

In order to discourage ticketless travelling, Northeast Frontier Railway has put systems in place whereby surprise ticket checking drive is conducted by Flying Ticket Checking Squads of Divisions as well as HQ. Fortress checks are also conducted in stations.