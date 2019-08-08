New coalition not a threat to MDA unity

SHILLONG: The nascent United People’s Front (UPF) consisting of People’s Democratic Front (PDF), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and an independent MLA has downplayed speculations that the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), of which it is a part, is weakening.

Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, state NCP president and leader of UPF, Saleng Sangma, said that the MDA stands strong and the new alliance was forged to increase their number and make their voices heard.

“No agenda, no bickering… we thought that more the number, more the voice that can be heard more easily”, said Saleng.

He rejected speculations of the MDA coalition weakening. “I have not seen any kind of situation arising or any complaints and we are okay,” he said.

He said that the alliance was forged much before the demise of Donkupar Roy.

There were speculations that thedemise of Donkupar Roy will have an effect on the stability of the MDA coalition and that the timing of the formation of the UPF alliance was reflective of the insecurities of the coalition MLAs.

The UPF comprises regional parties in the MDA government — the four MLAs of the PDF, lone NCP MLA and an independent MLA.

The PDF MLAs include Agriculture Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh, Urban Affairs Minister, Hamlet Dohling, Sohra MLA, Gavin Mylliem, Umsning MLA, Jason Mawlong, lone Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA, Saleng Sangma and Independent MLA Lambor Malngiang.