Leaders from North East condole ex-foreign minister Swaraj’s demise

Guwahati/IMphal/itanagar: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have condoled the demise of former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, hailing her as “one of India’s tallest leaders and an epitome of integrity”.

The state Bharatiya Janata Party has cancelled all scheduled programmes for the day as a mark of respect to Swaraj. The chief minister said Swaraj’s legacy would continue to inspire leaders like him.

“Deeply saddened at the untimely demise of Sushma Swaraj ji, former External Affairs Minister & one of India’s most beloved & tallest leaders,” Sonowal tweeted on Tuesday. “I offer my heartfelt condolences to her family & friends. Her great legacy will continue to inspire us.” Sarma described her as a kind-hearted politician who was known for her commitment towards work.

“A light has just, shockingly, gone out of our lives. Deeply pained at demise of our beloved leader Smt Sushma Swaraj ji. A kind-hearted and towering politician with an incredible career, her loss is shocking,” the finance minister posted on Twitter.

“I feel a terrible vacuum today. An epitome of integrity, efficiency and enormous commitment to work, #SushmaSwaraj ji was an extremely pious soul,” he added.

Biren, Heptulla mourn

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Governor Najma Heptulla on Wednesday condoled the demise of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

While the chief minister described Swaraj as a “remarkable leader and administrator whose death will leave a void in Indian governance”, the Governor remembered the former parliamentarian as “a younger sister”.

A teary-eyed Heptulla told reporters here that Sushma Swaraj had put in a lot of innovative work during her tenure as the external affairs minister and made an effort to connect with the masses. “My relationship with Sushma Swaraj was based on friendship and not politics,” she said. The chief minister, on the other hand, cancelled all state programmes of the day as a mark of respect to Swaraj.

Khandu condoles death

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu here on Wednesday condoled the death of senior Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Describing her as a true “daughter of the soil”, the Chief Minister said, “She was amongst the most charismatic, influential and dedicated leaders ever produced by Indian polity. She ably proved her mettle in all her assignments as a BJP worker and as a Constitution post holder whether in the state or at the Centre.”

“In her latest stint as Minister for External Affairs, she had championed in portraying India as a powerful nation in the world,” Khandu said.

Swaraj, who brought a rare empathy and a human approach to India’s diplomacy, passed away on Tuesday night suffering a massive cardiac arrest. She was 67. (Agencies)