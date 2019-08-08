Kim says latest missile launch a warning

Seoul: North Korea’s latest missile launches were meant as a warning to Washington and Seoul over their joint war games, the North’s leader Kim Jong Un said, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Wednesday.

“Highly appreciating that the demonstration fire was carried out satisfactorily as intended, Kim Jong Un noted that the said military action would be an occasion to send an adequate warning to the joint military drill now underway by the US and South Korean authorities,” KCNA said.

On Tuesday, two missiles launched from a western airfield flew across the country and over the area surrounding Pyongyang before accurately hitting an island off its eastern coast which verified the reliability and combat ability of “new-type tactical guided missiles”. (AFP)