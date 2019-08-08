Jehadi threat looms over Assam !

GUWAHATI: It is an alarming development that seven members of banned Jamaat ul Mujaheedin Bangladesh (JMB) were arrested by Assam Police last week from lower Assam district of Barpeta and Nalbari raising alarm especially when the state is awaiting publication of the updated National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The arrests of JMB elements by Assam Police have once again brought to the fore the threat from these radical group looming over the state.

The activities of JMB in Assam was unearthed in 2014 after Burdwan blast in West Bengal because of arrest of JMB elements in the state. As many as 60 members of the JMB have been apprehended by Assam by police and security forces since then from lower Assam districts having a thriving population of immigrant Muslims.

It may be noted that the Government of India declared the JMB a banned outfit after it had received reports that the outfit managed to establish a strong network in Bangladesh within 10 kilometers from the international border with India. It was alarming given that with a strong network in place in the proximity of the international border, it would not be much difficult for the JMB to sneak in its members to Assam and West Bengal through the porous border.

Assam Police have mounted vigil against radical groups which are likely to fish in in case of trouble breaks out in the state after publication of the updated NRC.