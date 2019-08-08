Inter-college sports at NEHU

SHILLONG: The North-Eastern Hill University Inter College Badminton, Table Tennis and Chess Tournament 2019, organized by the Sports Department began with an opening ceremony on August 7, 2019. The tournament will be held from August 7-9 at Indoor Stadium and Community Hall, NEHU Permanent Campus, Shillong. In Badminton, Men’s category after 3rd round of match, St. Anthony’s College, Union Christian College, St. Edmund’s College and NEHU team reached the semifinals, whereas in women section St. Anthony’s College, Union Christian College, Shillong College and St. Edmund’s College reached the semifinals. InTable Tennis, Men’s category, St. Anthony’s College, North-East Adventist College, St. Edmund’s College and Shillong College team reached the semifinals, whereas in women section St. Edmund’s College and Shillong College reached tthe Finals.