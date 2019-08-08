House forum’s unity call to Naga hohos, NGOs

GUWAHATI: The Joint Legislators’ Forum of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly has appealed to the tribal hohos and civil society organisations to inculcate spirit of oneness and help create an ambience conducive for implementation of a political arrangement that may come about from the ongoing peace talks.

The forum during a meeting with Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs representing Nagaland unanimously resolved to play the role of the active facilitator to the ongoing Naga peace process.

“As negotiations have been going on for the last 22 years, the Joint Legislators’ Forum sincerely appeals to all the negotiating parties with the government of India to come together, sit across the negotiating table and rise above all differences and to unite for the sake of our people. We make this fervent appeal so that the political dialogue is expedited for an early, honourable and acceptable solution,” the forum said in a statement.

The forum further resolved to meet all stakeholders including leaders of the central government to create better understanding and help cultivate a common voice aimed at bringing an early solution.