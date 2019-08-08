HC notice to state govt over Rs 22 L rent, power dues

SHILLONG: Expressing concern over wanton waste of public money, the High Court of Meghalaya on Wednesday issued a notice to the state government in response to a news item appearing in this paper and another local daily with respect to a sum of over Rs 22 lakh being spent on rent and power bills for an unoccupied court building at Khliehriat.

A division Bench of the High Court said it was a matter of great concern as public finances are being squandered without any justification.

A note was prepared by the Joint Registrar (J) which was registered as Public Interest Litigation as it affects public money.

The state advocate general accepted the notice on behalf of the state government and prayed for time to file the response.

The High Court set the next date of hearing on August 27. As per the news report, the state government has incurred an expenditure of Rs 21,60,000 as rent for a building at Khliehriat in East Jaintia Hills which was meant to serve as the office of the District & Sessions Judge.

In addition, the government also owes Rs 62,610 to MeECL as power dues.