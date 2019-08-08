Govt has no intention to tinker with Article 371: DoNER Minister

SHILLONG: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Departments of Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh has downplayed the apprehensions that the decision of repealing Article 370 will have an adverse effect on the North Eastern states which enjoys special privileges and status.

Talking to media persons here on Thursday, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that Home Minister, Amit Shah has time and again reiterated on the floor of the House that the repealing has nothing to do with Article 371 that is applicable in some of the NE states.

“These two are different articles and connotation and implication of Article 371 is different,” he said even as he made it clear that the Union Government had no plans or intentions to make any alterations in Article 371 which is going to stay as it is.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister also castigated the Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad for his comments that “Paise dekar aap kisiko bhi saath le sakte ho (Anyone can be bought),”

It may be mentioned that Azad took a direct dig at the Government over the recent video of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval interacting with the locals of Shopian in Jammu& Kashmir.

However, the statement of Azad did not go well with Singh who said that the statement of the Congress leader should be condemned and added that he had not expected a seasoned leader like Ghulam Nabi Azad to question the integrity, character and conviction of the people of J&K.

He said that the resolution to abrogate the Article 370 was passed by both the Houses with majority and the decision represented the sentiment and will of 130 crore Indians

“With such statements, he is abusing the popular will of 130 crore Indians and wisdom of Parliament

Singh also maintained that following the decision to repeal Article 370, the people in three regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh were rejoicing and welcomed the move and they would realise the enormous benefit of the decision soon.