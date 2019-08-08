Governor, CM condole Sushma’s death

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma have condoled the death of BJP leader and former union minister Sushma Swaraj.

“Sushmaji’s death at the early age of 67 leaves a huge void. An outstanding speaker in both Hindi and English, a consummate parliamentarian, I shall always remember her for her human qualities, for her always coming to the aid of Indians in trouble abroad. Om Shanti”, the governor said in his tweet on Wednesday.

Expressing shock over the death of Swaraj, Conrad said, “I convey my condolences to the bereaved family members and pray to Almighty to grant her eternal peace. She will be missed and remembered by the people of India and leaders from across party lines”.