FIR filed against PWD officials alleging negligence

TURA: Combined organizations from South Garo Hills have filed an FIR against the Executive Engineer (EE) and SDO of State PWD Department in the district labelling allegations of neglect in performing their duties with regard to the repair of major roads in the district.

The filing of the FIR comes following a public meeting at Dimapara market on Wednesday in which local units of organizations from the district like the GSU, ADE, CEPARD and others had attended along with Nokmas, Sordars, Church leaders and the general public.

In the FIR filed with the Baghmara Police station, the organizations alleged that no action has been taken on the breach of contract by CCL and other contractors, with regard to periodic repair of PWD Roads from Sibbari to Baromile and Chokpot to Asakgre both of which, are pending completion.

The organizations along with the people demanded in the FIR that strong action is initiated with regard to the matter as the incomplete road repair has led to immense inconvenience to the people of the whole region.

The organizations also informed that as per the reply to an RTI filed earlier, it was learnt that the department had allotted the work of metalling and black topping of the road from Chokpot to Silkigre, to CCL Company on January 18 last year, with a time period of 18 months for its completion. However, they claimed that though the given time period is almost coming to an end, work on the road is far from completion going by the slow progress at the site.

It may be mentioned that Wednesday’s filing of the FIR is the outcome of a series of public meetings held over the past few days. Earlier, public meetings on the issue were also held at Baghmara, Gasuapara and Chokpot where the people all voiced their resentment towards the delay.