EGH minor gangraped in Delhi

TURA: A 14-year-old girl from East Garo Hills has reportedly been gangraped in Gurugram, New Delhi after she was taken there by a Bihari youth whom she had befriended since childhood.

Sources while confirming the rape incident were unable to give the exact details but said that the victim reached the National Capital along with her childhood friend on July 30. The victim was reportedly gangraped by four persons soon after her arrival in Delhi.

“We are still unclear about the sequence of events that took place. But we have filed an FIR and police have begun investigations. The victim is also traumatised and unable to provide the details,” the source from New Delhi who is taking up the case said.

The incident first came to light after the victim’s parents approached the Meghalaya House in the national capital and reported the incident late on Wednesday.

Officials of Meghalaya House then escorted the victim and her family to register the complaint at a Gurugram police station, following which she was taken to Rajendra Park Police Station on Thursday and an FIR filed.