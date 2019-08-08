Croatian Robert Jarni joins NEUFC as head coach

SHILLONG: NorthEast United Football Club is delighted to announce that Croatian World Cup Bronze medallist, Robert Jarni, has been appointed to lead the club for the upcoming Hero ISL season.

In the past, Robert has coached premier European clubs such as Hajduk Split, Puskás Akadémia FC, PécsiMecsek Football Club, and Fudbalskiklub Sarajevo. Most recently, he was the Head Coach of the Croatian U-19 and U-20 team.Mr. Jarni has played at the highest levels of European football with stints at clubs such as Real Madrid, Juventus, Real Betis, and Hajduk Split and is one of the most decorated Croatian players.

Speaking on the appointment, NorthEast United’s Executive Director Priya Runchal said; “The Club is determined to add to the success of last year and Mr. Jarni brings the right blend of experience and tactical insight to take this team forward, with a focus on youth development.”

On his appointment, Mr. Jarni added; “I am thrilled to take on this role at NorthEast United and the project has my full commitment. This is my first foray into managing an Asian club and I am thrilled to bring in an exciting brand of football which the supporters will thoroughly enjoy.”