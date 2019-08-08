CM urged to speed up process on medical college

TURA: A total of seven social organizations from Tura and its surrounding areas have submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma urging him to speed up the process of constructing additional buildings at the Tura Civil Hospital, to make way for the setting up of the Tura Medical College.

The social bodies comprising of the Tura Garo Senior Citizens Forum (TGSCF), Garo Graduates Union (GGU), Mothers’ Union, A’chik Literature Society (ALS), Pensioners’ Association, Council of Nokmas and the New Tura Development Forum (NTDF) urged the government to speed up the process so that the project is recognised and approved by the Medical Coulcil of India (MCI).The organizations in their memorandum pointed out that the minimum requirement for 100 (one hundred) MBBS admissions annually is that there should be a College and a Teaching Hospital of 300 (three hundred) beds which is to be increased to 500 (five hundred) in subsequent years, and urged that steps are taken to speed up the process to ensure that the setting up of the Tura Medical College is made possible.