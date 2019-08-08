CM slams Cong for delay in resolving coal issue

NONGSTOIN/ SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has castigated the previous government for doing very little to challenge the NGT ban for the last five years.

The statement came from the chief minister when he along with his Deputy, Prestone Tynsong, Tourism Minister Metbah Lyngdoh and MLAs from West Khasi Hills were felicitated by Ka Hima Nongstoin Land Owners, Coal Traders and Producers Association in recognition of the MDA government’s role in lifting ban on coal mining.

Criticising the previous government for doing very little to challenge the NGT ban, the chief minister said, “The Opposition tried to mislead and take advantage of the collective effort of MDA and all the stakeholders. It is sad that we had to wait for five long years to settle the matter that has affected a lot of people, who are dependent on coal mining and its subsidiary activities.”

Earlier, Conrad also congratulated all the stakeholders, organisations, especially the Hima Nongstoin Land owners, Coal Traders and Producers Association, the legal teams, and all the people who played a critical role in ensuring the positive outcome of the historic judgment, which has reinstated the rights of land to its owners.

“Through the judgment of the Supreme Court, the rights of the tribals have been restored. The judgment has recognised the rights of the tribals which will be remembered for generations to come,” he said.

On July 3, the Supreme Court had revoked the NGT ban on coal mining.

“A lot of people don’t understand the gravity or the intensity of this order. The order goes way beyond coal industry or it goes beyond the mineral rights that we might have. It goes to the level of telling the whole nation that our rights are unique, our people are unique and the traditional laws that we have must be recognised. The rights of the tribal people living in Meghalaya must be recognised,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister said the judgment was late but was befitting as it has finally given recognition to the tribals’ rights over the land, the soil and the sub-soil.

“As a government, now we have to ensure that mining is streamlined with proper measures followed for safety and environmental concerns. We have fought this for a long time but our work has to continue.” he said.

Reminding the coal traders and land owners, the chief minister said utmost care should be accorded to preserve the environment, so that land and its resources are conserved for future generation.

He also urged the land owners and miners not to be irresponsible but mine with deep concerns for nature and adhere to strict compliance and follow the laid down rules and procedures.

“The government is determined to ensure that we work closely with all the coal miners and extend necessary support that is required to ensure that the coal mining in the future will take place in a very systematic manner so that we take care of the environment and at the same time earn their livelihood.”

He added, “It worries me as to what will happen when all the coal is exhausted. God has given us this second opportunity to tell us not to exploit the resources but use it in an efficient and judicious manner.”

He also suggested diversification of opportunities for livelihood for parallel economy with focus on agriculture, tourism, service sectors, hotels, food processing or other allied sectors.

“Our government for the past one year has been working tirelessly to ensure that development reaches all parts of the state equally in a balanced manner,” he added.