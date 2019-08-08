Bharat Ratna to Bhupen Hazarika a matter immense pride: Sonowal

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that conferring the Bharat Ratna on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika (posthumously) is a matter of great joy and pride for the people of Assam. He said this momentous act of the government of India inspires the Assamese people living in India and abroad.

While expressing his views on the presentation of the country’s highest civilian award to Dr. Hazarika in New Delhi on Thursday, Chief Minister Sonowal said that Dr. Bhupen Hazarika had a multifaceted personality who set new benchmark in the realm of Indian art and culture. The bohemian artist worked with humanitarian sensibilities to foster goodwill and amity in the society. His songs reflected the voice of the voiceless.

Chief Minister Sonowal also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for conferring the Bharat Ratna on the legendary singer. This step has fulfilled a long pending demand and aspiration of the people of Assam, he said.

Further Chief Minister Sonowal called upon the people of Assam to follow the ideals espoused by Dr. Hazarika and to put their energies for building a resurgent Assam. Chief Minister Sonowal also congratulated and extended his good wishes to Tez Hazarika and other family members of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on this auspicious occasion.

Noteworthy that Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today attended the Bharat Ratna presentation ceremony to the balladeer posthumously by president Ram Nath Kovind at Rastrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.