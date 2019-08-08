BAFTA LA to honour Steve Coogan with Charlie Chaplin Award

Actor Steve Coogan will be felicitated with the Charlie Chaplin Award by the British Academy’s Los Angeles branch. The 53-year-old actor, whose vast filmography includes movies such as Around the World in 80 Days, Philomena, What Maisie Knew and Stan & Ollie, will receive the honour during the 2019 Britannia Awards. The Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy recognises the talents whose popularity and cultural impact exemplifies the uniquely transcendent quality of excellent comedy. In a statement, BAFTA Los Angeles CEO Chantal Rickards said, ‘Throughout his three-decade career, Coogan has mastered the art of making people laugh and continues to entertain audiences with his brilliant portrayal of comedic characters. His most popular creation – the politically incorrect media personality, Alan Partridge – garnered him worldwide recognition as one of the greatest TV characters.’ ‘Coogan’s countless achievements make him an incredibly deserving recipient of this year’s Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy. (PTI)