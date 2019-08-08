APS holds Volleyball C’ship

SHILLONG: The Army Public School (APS), Umroi Military Station, organised Eastern Command Inter-Army Public School Volleyball Championship for Boys 2019-2020 on Tuesday and Wednesday. The closing ceremony was graced by the President of Red Horns Army Pre-Primary School, Umroi Military Station, Col K Ramakrishnan, Deputy Commander HQ 24 Mountain Brigade, as Chief Guest along with other distinguished guests. Out of six schools under Cluster 1, three schools participated in the championship. The participating schools included APS Tenga Valley, APS Missamari and APS Happy Valley. Army Public School Tenga Valley won the Champions Trophy beating Army Public School Missamari in the finals.