Aim of PhD must be Service to Society: IIT Prof

PhD Orientation held at USTM by experts from IITG & GU

GUWAHATI: A desire to serve the society should be in the top agenda for taking up research for PhD degree—the highest academic degree provided by any educational institution in the world. For PhD, one has to give the level best and be an expert in his or her field and must be able to make a difference in the subject and the society.

This was stated by Dr Ajaikumar B Kunnumakkara, Associate Professor of the Department of Bioscience and Bioengineering, IIT Guwahati on Thursday at the Orientation Programme for Ph D Scholars at the University of Science & Technology-Meghalaya. Dr Ratul Mahanta, Associate Prof. Department of Economics, Gauhati University also addressed in the Orientation programme and spoke on how to prepare for good research outcome.

Making an inspiring and informative power point presentation on “Research Design for Sciences”, Dr Ajaikumar B Kunnumakkara said that a PhD researcher must work hard and devote at least 10 hours a day for four years in good research practice. Addressing the scholars, he said that the researcher should consciously examine and present the basic assumptions underlying the study, must conduct the research in an orderly manner, and should not conduct research in a way that could harm other people.

Addressing the gathering of scholars and faculty members, Dr Ratul Mahanta from GU emphasised on the importance of publishing good journal papers in reputed journals like ‘Elsevier’ and ‘Scopus’. He said that PhD demands the knowledge of placing a statement logically and systematically with enough evidence. One has to learn how to formulate research problem, objectives of research or hypothesis etc during the course work itself. He advised the scholars to attend different summer schools organised by universities or colleges to gain more ideas about research. Earlier, the welcome address in the PhD Orientation was made by Dr PK Goswami, Vice Chancellor of USTM while the concluding remarks and vote of thanks was delivered by Dr Balendra K Das, Director Administration, USTM.