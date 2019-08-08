43rd M’laya chess c’ship

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chess Association will organise the 43rd Meghalaya State ‘A’ Chess Championship 2019 on August 15-17, 2019 at Lama Villa Community Hall, Shillong. The chess championship will be held on Swiss System of seven rounds. Players selected from various district chess associations will take part in the championship. Top Four players from the State championship will be selected to represent Meghalaya at Senior National Chess Championship 2019 which will be held in Kolkata on December 8-18, 2019 being organised by All India Chess Federation.Winners at the national championship will be given annual scholarship by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of India.