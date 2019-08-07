WGH DC bans dumping of waste into streams

TURA: In view of waste materials including plastic and thermocol being disposed off directly into streams at Tura bazaar, Rongram market and other weekly markets of West Garo Hills, the Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh in a fresh order has prohibited the dumping of all kinds of waste into rivers and streams of the entire district.

“Any person found violating the order shall be liable to be penalized under Section 45(A) of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974 (imprisonment upto three months or with a fine which may extend upto Rs 10,000/- or with both, and in case of failure or contravention continues, with additional fine, which may extend to Rs 5,000/- everyday),” the order stated. IANS