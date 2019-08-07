Waiting for the day Art 370 scrapped: Sushma’s last tweet

NEW DELHI: Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had welcomed the abrogation of Article 370 in what would become her last tweet.

The veteran BJP leader, who passed at AIIMS here on Tuesday night after a heart attack, had in a tweet, both in English and Hindi, said she had been long waiting to “see this day”.

“Pradhan Mantri ji – aapka hardik abhinandan, main aapne jeevan mein is din ko dekhne ki prateeksha kar rahi thi

“Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime,” she had posted.

In a post on Monday, she had complimented Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his performance in the Rajya Sabha in introducing and passing the resolution on abrogating Article 370 and the bill bifurcating the state.

IANS