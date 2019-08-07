Trucks plying through SWGH not to exceed 20 kmph

TURA: The South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner has issued an order directing all trucks, loaded or empty, not to exceed the speed limit of 20 kilometre per hour (kmph) while plying through the populated areas of the district.

The order was given in view of public complaints regarding speeding and reckless driving by drivers of loaded or empty trucks carrying boulders through the district which has led to increased road accidents in the recent times. The order comes into force with immediate effect and will continue until further orders.