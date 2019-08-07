Technical panel to study Umroi airport obstacles

Central incentives go to IndiGo from Air Alliance

SHILLONG: A panel of technical persons will examine the obstacles to be cleared for Turbojet and Airbus to land at Umroi Airport.

During the hearing of the pending case on Tuesday, the Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal and Justice HS Thangkhiew was informed by the Amicus Curiae P. Yobin and counsel K. Paul that a panel of technical persons can be appointed to constitute the committee to examine the various obstacles which according to Director General Civil Aviation and Airport Authority of India are coming in the way of granting permission for landing of Turbojet and Airbus at Umroi Airport.

Rajesh Ranjan, Deputy Superintending Surveyor, Survey of India, Shillong, who was present, submitted that TP Mallik, Director, Survey of India posted in Shillong, is attending an international meet and he is unable to attend the court. He, however, will be present on the next date of hearing.

The counsels for the parties said that a list of the panel of technical persons will be furnished on the next date of hearing.

Counsel for Air India S. Thapa submitted that certain incentives which were available to the Air Alliance while operating the flights from Kolkata to Shillong have been withdrawn and these incentives have now been granted to IndiGo Airlines under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS). He also sought for time to file an appropriate affidavit.

The matter will come up for hearing on August 20.