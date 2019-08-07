State’s fiscal health poor, says Zenith

SHILLONG: The Opposition Congress has alleged that the financial condition of the state is very bad and this is reflected in the actions of the state government.

Congress spokesperson Zenith Sangma, while speaking to The Shillong Times, said on Tuesday that the NPP-led MDA is running the government and everything is under its disposal even as he added that there are many indications from the government that there are financial problems.

“Many cheques have been issued but they are not being encashed at different levels,” he said while adding that there are also some circulars wherein the government has asked the Treasury officers not to release any funds.

“There are valid indications to suggest that the fiscal condition of the state is not good,” he said

Sangma said there are also some concerns that the government would not be in a position to pay the salary of its employees in the next couple of months.

Claiming that the financial situation in Meghalaya was stable during the regime of the previous government, he added that the state is facing financial constraints due to the mismanagement of the present government.

“We have been saying from the beginning that running a government is not everyone’s cup of tea and though the NPP and its supporters are claiming that their leader is efficient, claiming and doing things practically are two different things,” the Congress spokesperson said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had maintained that the state is not in financial mess even as he admitted that there is a delay in receiving Central funds.

He had stated that the government could not acquire funds from the Centre because of the delay in passing the Union Budget.