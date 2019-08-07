Smith, Lyon ascend in Test rankings

Dubai: After the promising performance in the first Ashes Test against England, Australia batsman Steve Smith and spinner Nathan Lyon moved up in the latest ICC Test rankings, announced on Tuesday.

Smith now reached the third spot in the ICC batsmen Test rankings, gaining a one place move. While Lyon and fast bowler Pat Cummins are among the others to gain in the rankings after the Edgbaston Test. Lyon’s nine wickets in the match have lifted him six spots to 13th position among bowlers while Cummins has consolidated his top position with a seven-wicket match haul that helped him reach a career-best 898 rating points- the third best for an Australia bowler in the past 50 years after Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne.

Smith’s knocks of 144 and 142 won him the Man of the Match award and the formerly top-ranked batsman is back above the 900-point mark along with table leader Virat Kohli (922) and Kane Williamson (913), after having started the Test match in fourth place and with 857 points. (ANI)