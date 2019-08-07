Rajya Sabha mourns Sushma Swaraj’s death

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday mourned the demise of its former member and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, with Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu calling her an able administrator and a true voice of the people.



Naidu said Sushma Swaraj was a “sister” to him who used to tie rakhi to him every year. “This year I will be missing this honour,” he said in his address.



Naidu said Sushma Swaraj emerged as a role model and came be to be known as the most accessible Minister.



She was a member of the Rajya Sabha three terms and of the Lok Sabha four times.



Naidu along with the members of the House paid tributes to Sushma Swaraj.

