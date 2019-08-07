Programme on occupational health and safety organized in EGH

TURA: A one day programme on Occupational Health and Safety was organized by the Department of Family Resource Management, College of Community Science of the Central Agriculture University, Tura, in collaboration with the office of the District Sericulture Officer, East Garo Hills at the latter’s conference hall in Williamnagar on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe, keeping in view the occupation of the people of the region, urged the gathering to be health-conscious in their respective field of activities.On the occasion, Dr Swapnali Borah, Head of the Department of Family Resource Management, College of Community Science, Tura, delivered the key-note address. Others who also spoke on the occasion included Sanre G Momin, District Sericulture Officer, Williamnagar and Tapsri R Marak, Research Assistant, College of Community Science, Tura.