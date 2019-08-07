NPP cautious in the aftermath of Article 370

SHILLONG: While the Congress has openly castigated the Centre over its move of repealing Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir and its fallout which might affect the North Eastern states, the NPP on the other hand is treading cautiously over the issue.

The NPP state president, WR Kharlukhi on Wednesday said that the Home Minister, Amit Shah had made it very clear on the floor of the House that the repealing of the Article 370 had nothing to do with the North Eastern states.

He also said that the BJP had made their stand on the Article very clear since beginning and they had made their intention clear even in their manifesto.

When asked if the party welcomes the move to repeal the Article 370, he said that the party had not sat and discussed over the matter.

When asked if the NPP would oppose the implementation of any similar ideas in the North East by the Centre, he said that these were just speculations

It may be mentioned that the NPP which is a close ally of the NDA at the Centre is mum over the issue of repealing Article 370

Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma who is always quick to make comments about NDA on social website, Twitter this time has refrained from making any comment over the move of the Union Government.