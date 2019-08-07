New alliance approaches HSPDP MLA

SHILLONG: Leaders of United Progressive Front (UPF) have approached the Cabinet Minister of Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), Samlin Malngiang to join its fold. However, Malngiang decided to stick with the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA).

RDA is a coalition of the HSPDP and UDP.

Speaking to reporters, Malngiang said, “Yes, they have approached me. I feel it is too early and I feel I should stick with the RDA.”

UPF has six MLAs-four from PDF, one Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and one Independent.

The UPF leaders informed him that their intention is to strengthen the relationship with all the MLAs and to have mutual understanding. Malngiang went on to say that the combination of UDP and HSPDP in the RDA has strengthened the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance. He added that the HSPDP has accepted Metbah Lyngdoh as the leader of RDA.