More women cops in need for South West district

TURA: Despite rising cases of crimes against women all over the region, the police force in the youngest district of Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills, has just a lone lady police officer to investigate crimes highlighting the crisis about insufficient strength of women personnel.

According to police sources, although there are two vacant posts for women Sub-Inspectors, one at district headquarters Ampati and the other in Mahendraganj border town, yet, only one post has been filled up.

The woman Sub-Inspector posted at Ampati has been tasked with overseeing the police work in Mahendraganj for the last many months because there is allegedly no replacement.

The minority dominated border belt of Mahendraganj has a high crime rate in comparison to the tribal areas of Ampati-Betasing.

As cases pile up each day investigation also gets hampered due to lack of sufficient women personnel and the recent mob violence in Mahendraganj town has further raised concern on the need for the state police force to post sufficient women police personnel.

“We are soon expecting sufficient women personnel posted in the district because a number of women police cadets undergoing training in Shillong will soon be passing out,” informed district SP R Ravi.

