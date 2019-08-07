India whitewash West Indies 3-0

Providence: Young Rishabh Pant finally came good under the guidance of skipper Virat Kohli as India comfortably beat West Indies by … wickets in the third T20 International to complete a 3-0 whitewash here on Tuesday.

Chasing target of 147 on a slowish deck, skipper Kohli anchored the innings to perfection with 59 off 45 balls while Pant was brilliant during his unbeaten 65 off 42 balls. The target was achieved in 19.1 overs.

A lot of credit should also go to seamer Deepak Chahar, who bowled a magnificent opening spell and ended with fures of 3 for 4 in 3 overs which went a long way in restricting the West Indies to a manageable 146 for 6.

For the home team, it is their worst streak in T20 Internationals having lost six straight games. Kohli’s 21st half-century in T20 Internationals had six fours. The shot to remember would certainly be a whipping flick off Keemo Paul to widish long-on and a couple exquisite cover drives off Carlos Brathwaite.

Pant and Kohli then came together at 27 for 2 and slowly build the innings during a stand that yielded 106 runs in 12.5 overs. But Kohli’s bigger achievement was being able to instil a certain sense of game awareness in the youngster.

In company of skipper Kohli, he was ready to play himself in on a track that was two paced and outfield which was slow. (PTI)