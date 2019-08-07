FKJGP demands creation of Rambrai C&RD block

SHILLONG: The Federation of Khasi Jaintia Garo People (FKJGP), West Khasi Hills submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, Conrad Kongkal Sangma on his visit to Nongstoiñ, West Khasi Hills district on Wednesday urging the creation of Rambrai C& RD Block.

Rambrai that lies in the north-east from Nongstoiñ, is one of the recently created constituencies in the state known as Rambrai Jyrngam Assembly Constituency with its inhabitants coming from different cultural backgrounds.

The organization maintains that the residents of this area are deprived of better administrative services, health, education and development and remains as one of the most backward area in the district of West Khasi Hills and observed that it is time to raise the standards of living of the people.

Stating that the district is rich in mineral deposits, the organization said that a Directorate of Mineral Resources (DMR) should be set up in the district. Minerals produce from the district such as Coal, Sillimanite, Limestone are exported outside the state including Bangladesh.

Asserting that royalty collection from these resources has not been properly streamlined and put in place, the organization said that the leakage of Government revenue was rampant especially in case of consignment to Bangladesh.

On the road connectivity, the organization has asked the CM to look into the Nongstoiñ – Rambrai – Kyrshai Road is an inter-state road which had been sanctioned under SAARDP (Phase A) scheme, the Nongstoiñ – Maweit – upto Nonghyllam Nongjri road and the Mawthengkut – Athiabari road.

Speaking on the border issues, the organization said the CM should review the frontier policy vis-à-vis Assam and Bangladesh and demanded the upgradation of police outposts at Kyrshai and Langpih.

The organization has urged the CM to open blood bank and GNM nursing school, to appoint District officer in agriculture research and laboratory, border area scholarship (inter-state border), to recognize Khasi pine trees (pinus kesiya), as agricultural products, to introduce more streams and types of training in the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in the district.