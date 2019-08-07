False job promise leaves Williamnagar girl stranded in Gurgaon

TURA: Lured by the prospect of a job in a reputed company in the National Capital Delhi, a 17-year-old girl from Williamnagar in East Garo Hills has been left stranded at Gurgaon.

The victim, Beauty G Marak who is the daughter of April M Sangma and Restina G Marak of Balsrigittim locality in Williamnagar has been languishing in Gurgaon without any contact with her family until her whereabouts were informed by Garo youths working at a company based in the same city on Wednesday.

According to sources, a Bihari youth from Williamnagar had lured Marak with the promise of a job and persuaded her to go with him before deserting her all alone in the city. Garo youths working at a Gurgaon based company found her loitering aimlessly and took her with them after questioning her and learning of her plight.

The Garo youths who rescued the victim have informed that Marak is now being kept in House number 22 of Rajendra Park, ABC Block Sector 105 at Gurgaon. Family members and parents of the victim have also been instructed to contact them on mobile number- 8974344118 to bring her home.