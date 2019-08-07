BSF personnel urged to keep an eye on wildlife trade

GUWAHATI: Personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) have been sensitised on the need for playing a proactive role in coordination with other concerned agencies in prevention of illegal wildlife parts trade.

A seminar on “Conservation of Wildlife & Prevention of Wildlife Crime” was conducted at Frontier headquarter of the BSF at Patgaon, here in association with official of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) on Tuesday to sensitise the Border Security Forces personnel about the magnitude and impact of wildlife poaching and illegal wildlife trade and to highlight the inevitable need for inter-agency co-operation for eradicating this threat to wildlife.

Piyush Mordia, IPS, Inspector General, BSF Guwahati Frontier delivered the inaugural address and conveyed the importance of the seminar on Conservation of Wildlife & Prevention of Wildlife Crime.

He also said that Illegal wildlife trade is reported to be the third largest global illegal trade after narcotics and human trafficking. It is a lucrative business for criminal syndicates because the risk involved is low compared to other crimes and high profits can be generated.

It hinders social and economic development, including potential economic loss for governments, and has direct consequences on rule of law, national and international security and the environment. During the seminar, Piyush Mordia, IPS, Inspector General, BSF Guwahati Frontier made an appeal to the BSF personnel to put forward strong and candid view about how agencies can coordinate and formulate a long term strategy for protection of forest and wild animals.

He also empathized that prevention of wildlife crime is very important. Some Anti-National Elements are trying to smuggle wild animals on Indo-Bangladesh border however, due to alertness of BSF troops they could not succeed to smuggle such trans-border crimes. He emphasised that it is necessary to prevent the Wildlife Crime.

K K Sarma, Assistant Director, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Guwahati delivered the lecture on Conservation of Wildlife & Prevention of Wildlife Crime. During the discussions J K Rudola, DIG Frontier, BSF Patgaon, Guwahati spoke about the need to upgrade technology of current systems to detect wildlife crime in a more effective manner.

He also spoke about the need to strengthen the wildlife forensic capacity of the country and suggested mobile forensic labs for identifying wildlife contrabands in transit.

At the end, the seminar was concluded by D K Tripathi, DIG (PSO) Frontier HQ BSF Guwahati and congratulated to Official of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Guwahati for successfully conducting the seminar.

The subject seminar was attended by 55 officials of BSF Frontier Guwahati for the first time. It was an awareness seminar on Conservation of Wildlife & Prevention of Wildlife Crime.