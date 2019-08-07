Ban issued on sale of tobacco to minors: DC

TURA: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP), Ram Singh on Wednesday informed that orders had been issued with regard to the ban on sale of tobacco and tobacco related products for under age children in the district as well as notification given to vendors to put up a notice in front of the shop indicating the ban on tobacco products to minors.

The Deputy Commissioner was speaking during the District Level Coordination Committee meeting and Orientation program for stakeholders on National Tobacco Control program (NTCP) which was held at DRDA Conference Hall in Tura.

Reminding that it is not only the duty of the District Administration or the police to check the menace of tobacco users especially minors, he called upon the citizens of the district to take it as a responsibility of all to sensitize the minors including students about the ill-effects of using tobacco which usually starts at the teenage level and ruin the bright career prospects of the students. He urged those related with students such as institutional heads and others to do aggressive campaign and motivate them to avoid using these harmful products.

State Nodal Officer, Dr Lana Lyngdoh Nongbri informed about the formation of the Constitution of State Level Coordination Committee with the Chief Secretary as the Chairman and District Level Coordination Committee with Deputy Commissioner’s as Chairman in the respective districts to implement the National Tobacco Control Programme effectively in the entire state. She also highlighted in brief the history of the National Tobacco Control program which started at the national level and the history of the use of tobacco, introduction of tobacco in India during 1600 AD, Adverse effects of tobacco use including forms of tobacco use like smoking and smokeless and burden of tobacco use in the state in particular and India in general. She also informed that China is the largest tobacco user closely followed by India as the second largest user. Meanwhile, pointing out the initiatives of the government to make tobacco free institutions in the state, she informed that the state is implementing aggressive monitoring, training, IEC campaigns in schools and colleges for maximum coverage of the awareness campaign.

District Nodal Officer, Tura, Dr. I M Sangma highlighted the behaviour formed in adolescence by using tobacco and related products and explained in detail about the ill-effects of using tobacco including diseases caused by second hand smoking and the benefits of quitting tobacco.Chief Executive Officer, Tura Municipal Board, R Ch Sangma, President Nokma Council, S G Momin, Heads of Institutions, Medical Officers were among others present at the programme.