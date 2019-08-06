You don’t need your beauty sleep as yet: Ajay wishes Kajol

As actress Kajol turned 45 on Monday, her actor-filmmaker husband Ajay Devgn gave her a compliment by saying that she does not need any beauty sleep. Ajay took to social media to share a candid photograph of his wife lounging on a chair and captioned it: “Wake up! You do not need your beauty sleep, as yet.” To which, Kajol replied: “I’m awake. Just found out Yug doesn’t have school. It’s holidays all around.” The star couple have been married since 1999. They are parents to two children– Nysa and Yug. On the acting front, Kajol was last seen in the 2018 film Helicopter Eela, where she played an aspiring singer and single mother. (IANS)