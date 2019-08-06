Yami beats Monday blues with peach and gold

Yami Gautam starts her Monday flaunting a modern yet traditional avatar. The Bollywood beauty posted a picture of her on Instagram where she is seen in a modern peach-coloured dress, which she has teamed up with traditional heavy gold bangles. Yami has chosen to keep her makeup minimal using nude shades of lipstick and eye shadow and she looks stunning. “When life gives you Monday, dip it in glitter & sparkle all week along,” the actress said in the caption for the pic, which should serve as Monday motivation for fans who are feeling a little lazy after a relaxed weekend. On the work front, the 30-year-old actress was last seen in the movie, Uri: The Surgical Strike. She is currently preparing for Stree director Amar Kaushik’s next venture, Bala. (IANS)