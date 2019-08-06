Sonowal lays foundation of over 1lakh houses under PMAY-G

GUWAHATI: In a move to provide dwelling houses to those who cannot afford a house themselves, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal laid foundation stone of more than one lakh houses under Prandhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Grameen) at a function held at Sarusajai Sports Complex here on Tuesday.

At the same function Chief Minister Sonowal handed over sanction letters for loan to one thousand Self Help Groups (SHGs) under Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission and three thousand appointment letters to youths under Deen Dayal Upadhaya Grammen Kaushalya Yojana.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sonowal said that one of the main flagship schemes of the Centre, Panchayat and Rural Development department has set a target of making two lakh houses under PMAY, as the State government has launched the process of making more than one lakh houses across the state on Tuesday. Sonowal said that under PMAY the beneficiary besides getting a concrete house would get social security.

He said that the economically insolvent people of the country so far were deprived of hygienic toilets, a good dwelling houses and therefore, had to live from hand to mouth. In this backdrop the PMAY scheme along with other scheme have enabled the poor beneficiaries both access and reach to dwelling houses and hygienic toilets. With the help of these schemes, a foundation stone has been laid for a strong inclusive society.

Sonowal said that because of the transparency ushered in by the BJP led dispensation in the state, government at present has been in a position to spend Rs. 70,000 crore annually in the state. It is because of the strong steps of the Prime Minister no state has to look back in their march towards prosperity. He also urged upon the people of the state to be motivated by the development agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and work to stimulate the development of all sections of the people.

Minister of State (i/c) for Panchayat and Rural Development Naba Kumar Doley while speaking on the occasion said that in the financial year 2019-20 of the total 1,94,338 registered houses, State government received sanctions for 1,22,304 houses. He expressed confidence that once construction of these houses are complete, people in the villages will be able to lead a secured and dignified life.