Shillong geared up to host 22nd national e-governance conclave

SHILLONG: Shillong is all set to host the two-day 22nd National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG) 2019 on August 8-9 and hectic preparations are on for the event.

The Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG), in association with Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India and the State Government of Meghalaya will organize the 22nd National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG)

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, D. Jitendra Singh will preside over the function.

Conard Kongal Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya will be the Chief Guest of the event. The theme of this conference is “Digital India: Success to Excellence”.

The Conference is a part of the DARPG’s 100 days’ initiatives in the new government. This is the first time the event is being organized in North-Eastern region of the country.

This conference provides a platform to disseminate knowledge on effective methods of designing and implementing sustainable e-Governance initiatives to provide end-to-end Digital Services, exchange experiences in solving problems, mitigating risks, resolving issues and planning for success.

Discussions will be held on six sub-themes in the plenary session during the Conference: India Enterprise Architecture (INDEA), digital infrastructure, inclusion and capacity building, Emerging Technology for Practitioners, Secretariat Reforms, National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA). Four breakout Sessions will be held on sub-themes – One Nation One Platform, Engaging with Innovators and Industry, End-to-End Digital Services: IT initiatives of State Governments.

The Conference would provide considerable momentum to the e-Governance initiatives in the North Eastern region, providing opportunities for civil servants and industry captains of the region to showcase their successful interventions in e-governance in improving end to end service delivery.

15 States would be presenting their IT initiatives and success stories in the breakout sessions.

28 States and 8 Union Territories have confirmed their participation in the Conference and over 500 delegates are expected to attend it.

An Exhibition will also be organized during the event to showcase India’s achievements in the field of e-Governance, along with a Hall of Fame/ photo exhibition on the award winners.

Meghalaya’s Hamletson Dohling, Minister of Information Technology & Communication and Urban Affairs Department will address the inaugural session. Senior secretaries from the Government of India including K.V. Eapen, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances and Pensions and Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology would address the conference.