Sawkmie, Kharshiing slam Centre’s J&K move

SHILLONG: Scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir by the NDA Government has not found many takers in the state as many feel that the move required proper study and consultations.

Congress MLA and Opposition Chief Whip PT Sawkmie said that he is shattered by the move of the Centre and there would be fallout in the frontier state and rest of the country.

He said that the Congress is not surprised as the BJP had made its intentions clear way back, but now that the party has full majority it took the decision.

Accusing the BJP-led NDA government of bulldozing people he even termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a dictator while adding that people in Jammu & Kashmir are angry with the move.



Stating that the BJP never listens to anybody, he added that there should have been proper discussions with the people and different stakeholders before taking such a major decision.

Echoing similar views, John F Kharshiing, Chairman, Ka Dorbar Ki Khlieh Nongsynshar Ka Ri Hynniewtrep, and spokesperson, Federation of Khasi States, added that the intention of the BJP about repealing the Article 370 was known since they had mentioned about it in their manifestos.

He said that the BJP finally got the mandate of 300 plus MPs and has done what it promised. It is a sad day for democracy when notification for abrogation of Article 370 is issued when entire Jammu & Kashmir is under lockdown.

“As for Meghalaya, we too will have to understand the far reaching dynamics of politics. There is a big difference between J&K and Meghalaya as our Khasi Syiem, Lyngdoh, Sirdar, Wahadar, Dolloi and Nokma are till today administering and exercising their legislative, executive and judicial responsibilities over their people. It is public knowledge that we acceded to the Dominion of India under conditions through a Treaty of Instrument of Accession & Annexed Agreement as the Khasi rulers refused to sign the merger treaty and they continue to demand from India to fulfill it’s part of the solemn national commitments for implementation of the agreement to the Federation of Khasi States”, he said.

“Why should we operate under fear,” he said while adding that if the central government adopts similar approach towards the Northeastern states, there would be complete disaster.

Stating that the move needs a re-think, he added that the framers of the constitution probably never anticipated such situation as the Union government can simply claim that they have the mandate of the people.

Senior politician and UDP leader Bindo M Lanong too felt that the centre should have taken time before repealing the Article. He also said that the matter should have been examined from every angle.

“I don’t agree with the move as of now since the matter should have been carefully studied as it needed proper examination,” he added.

NPP national president and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who is otherwise quick to respond to issues of national importance, was silent on the Jammu and Kashmir development. The NPP is a partner in the NDA.