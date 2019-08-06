Salary for 2nd quarter released for deficit teachers



SHILLONG: Following repeated requests and pressure, the state government through the Directorate of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has released the salary for the 2nd quarter (three months) for the deficit school teachers in the state.

In a statement issued here, the president of Khasi Jaintia Deficit School Teachers Association (KJDSTA), Babu Kular Khongjirem said the sanctioning order of the Director has been sent to different DSEOs of the 11 districts of the state.

The KJDSTA together with GHDSTEA (teachers association from Garo Hills) expressed gratitude to the state government, high officials of Education Department and also the Directorate who have materialized the assurances.

However, the Association once again reminds and to urges the government to keep the assurance on the arrear dalries by releasing another 25 per cent of it as the 2nd installment before Teachers’ day.

“Teachers also want the speech from the government at the official function of teachers’ day celebration 2019 in word of action not by lip service only,” Khongjirem said.