Rahul flays axing of Article 370, abuse of executive power

NEW DELHI: Outgoing Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the government over its decision to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution and said the abuse of executive power had grave implications for national security.

“National integration isn’t furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution. This nation is made by its people, not plots of land,” Gandhi tweeted.

“This abuse of executive power has grave implications for our national security,” he said.

Gandhi’s comments came a day after the government bifurcated Jammu and Kasmir and axed Article 370 which gave the state special status.

IANS