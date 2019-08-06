Proyujon Group launches customer discount card

SHILLONG: A customer discount card was launch in the state by Proyujon Group wherein customers holding the card can avail discount on the purchases and services availed from business establishments and hospitals that have made an agreement with the company.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, vice chairman of the company, Prakash Jyoti Das said the card serves as a relief to the customers as the company makes an effort to contain price rise.

Zonal manager, Rajesh Nair said the company has tied up with Nicholas Book store, Déjà vu, Lights and Decors etc. The company has so far tied up with 35 business establishments in Meghalaya.

The card has lifetime validity and people can get it after payment of Rs 999 and fill a form.